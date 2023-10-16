HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two MLAs engage in verbal duel at Janata Darshana in Arasikere

October 16, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The State government’s Janata Darshan organised at Arasikere on Monday, witnessed a verbal spat between two MLAs, in the presence of Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna and senior officers of the district. Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda and Belur H.K. Suresh had a heated argument over a liquor shop sanctioned to Karagunda village of Javagal hobli.

Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda, who was presiding over the event, alleged in his address that the Centre did not come to the rescue of coconut growers, who had been facing difficulty due to the fall in the price of copra in the market.

BJP MLA Suresh, reacting to the allegation, said that the State Government should release a ₹5,000 support price for copra. Mr. Shivalinge Gowda, stood up again to respond to Suresh. The discussion turned to the liquor shop sanctioned for Kurangunda village. Suresh alleged that the shop was sanctioned despite the opposition from women in the village.

Shivalinge Gowda maintained that it was sanctioned during the BJP rule, and the Congress had not sanctioned even one in the last five months. Suresh reacted, stating that the shop was being run by Shivalinge Gowda’s son. Both entered into a heated argument, prompting the senior officers to intervene.

Shivalinge Gowda alleged that Suresh was disturbing the programme that he organised by bringing people from his constituency. Suresh said he too had rights in the taluk as he represented Javagal hobli of the taluk.

Minister K.N. Rajanna, Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha, and others were present at the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.