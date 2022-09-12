Two missing men found dead in Malavi Dam

Staff Reporter September 12, 2022 19:19 IST

Staff Reporter September 12, 2022 19:19 IST

They had gone swimming along with five of their friends

They had gone swimming along with five of their friends

Two men who had gone swimming in the Malavi Dam near Hagari Bommanagalli and later went missing on Sunday were found dead on Monday. It is learnt that 33-year-old Charanraj and 34-year-old M.R. Halesh, residents of Kottur in Vijayanagar district, had gone to the overflowing dam for swimming along with their five friends. When they went missing in the dam, their friends informed their family members and the authorities. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services immediately arrived and launched rescue operations. They suspended the operation as night fell. They resumed the operation on Monday morning and retrieved the bodies. Charanraj, an M.Sc and B.Ed degree holder, was recently appointed as teacher in a government school, while Halesh was a government servant in the Kudligi Post Office.



Our code of editorial values