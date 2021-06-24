Two missing girls brought back to parents

Hassan

24 June 2021 19:14 IST

Two girls from Hassan, who went missing leaving the parents in worry, were successfully traced by the police and brought back to their parents.

Kanchana (11) and Hamsaveni (8), friends from the same locality near Javenahalli Mutt, went missing in the evening on June 21.

Their parents had gone to work, leaving children to play at home. When the parents returned home, they did not find the children. The parents then went to Pension Mohalla Police and informed them about their missing children.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivas Gowda passed information about the children to all police stations, bus stands and railway stations immediately. The next morning, Pension Mohalla Police received information that the children have been found at the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station in Bengaluru.

The children were then brought back to Hassan. The children, while playing together, had walked to the railway station and got into a train headed to Bengaluru. As the police had circulated information to all stations, the Railway Police could identify the children and inform the Hassan Police.

The parents, who are daily wage workers, have thanked the police for bringing back their children to them.