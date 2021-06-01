Karnataka

Two-minute silence

District Principal and Sessions Judge S. Sridhar, other judges and advocates of Yadgir District Court on Tuesday observed a two-minute silence on the court premises to pay tribute to five staff of the High Court of Karnataka, 24 staff of subordinate courts and 218 advocates who died of COVID-19.

Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, the judges and advocates observed silence and paid tributes to the departed souls.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Namadev Salamantapi, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Prakash Arjun Banasode, Additional Civil Judge Kumari Ashreen, president of District Advocates Association S.P.Nadekar, secretary Govind Jadhav, advocates and court staff were present.


