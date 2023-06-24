ADVERTISEMENT

Two minors secured, 44 stolen bikes recovered 

June 24, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The J.P. Nagar police secured two minor boys and have recovered 44 stolen bikes worth ₹35 lakh from them. The duo had been stealing bikes parked in front of houses and selling them for at least two years now. 

The police, while probing a string of bike theft cases in their jurisdiction, secured the duo based on technical evidence and CCTV footage, but later realised they were minors. The police later informed the Juvenile Justice Board and recorded the statements of the two minors in their presence and handed them over to the custody of the government boy’s home. 

With the duo being busted, the police claimed to have cracked 44 two-wheeler theft cases in the city, including one case in J.P. Nagar, six cases in Kadugodi, five cases each in HAL and K.R. Puram, and two cases each in Banashankari and Mico Layout. 

