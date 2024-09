The Bagalkot District Police have sent two minor boys to the remand home on the charge of sexually molesting a six-year-old girl in a village in the district.

The boys, one aged 14 and the other 16, have been sent to the District Remand Home.

A case has been registered under the PoCSO Act, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.