Two Ministers meet Union Health Minister to seek AIIMS for Raichur

February 08, 2024 05:27 am | Updated 05:27 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and in charge of Raichur district, and N.S. Boseraju, Minister for Minor irrigation, called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday and appealed to him to establish AIIMS in Raichur.  

After the meeting, Mr. Patil said the demand for AIIMS in Raichur was long pending and only a couple of States, including Karnataka, had not been given the premier institution. He pointed out that an agitation had been going on for the last 636 days in Raichur demanding AIIMS.

He said Karnataka was hopeful that the Centre will announce the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur before the closure of the current Parliament session. 

Mr. Boseraju told reporters that Raichur has been categorised as one of the backward areas in the State and it was necessary to set up the premier health institution in the region. “This will foster comprehensive development of the entire region. Raichur lags behind in all aspects, including healthcare, though it has been brought under Article 371J,” Mr. Boseraju said. 

