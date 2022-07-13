Two mining leases of SMIORE bag five-star rating

Union Minister of Mines Prahlad Joshi presenting two five-star rating awards to Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited at the 6th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Union Ministry of Mines has awarded both the mining leases of the Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE) with the five-star Rating for the year 2020-21.

The Union Minister of Mines Prahlad Joshi, in the presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, presented the award to Bahirji Ajai Ghorpade, Managing Director and Uttam Kumar Bhageria, Chief Financial Officer for Mining Lease No. 2678 (Kamathur Iron Ore Mine of SMIORE) and Mohammad Abdul Saleem, Director (Mines) and Shridhar Parameshwar Hegde, General Manager (Mines) for Mining Lease No.2679 ( Ramgad Manganese Mine of SMIORE) at the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The SMIORE’s two awards were among the five five-star rating awards presented to the mining leases in Karnataka for 2020-21. The SMIORE has consistently been receiving the 5 Star Rating for its Mining Leases without a break ever since the Sustainable Development Framework (SDF) was introduced by the Union Ministry of Mines in 2014-15.

The Five-star Rating Awards are based on the assessment of various parameters of the sustainable development framework prescribed by the India Bureau of Mines which include systematic & scientific mining, mineral conservation, environment protection, employee welfare and contribution to society.