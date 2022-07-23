Two men rob cash from a parked car behind police commissioner’s office in Bengaluru

July 23, 2022 21:04 IST

The Vidhana Soudha police are trying to track down two bikers who stole ₹4.5 lakh from a car parked at the Legal Metrology office, behind the office of the police commissioner of Bengaluru

The Vidhana Soudha police have stepped up the investigation to track down two bikers who stole ₹4.5 lakh cash from a parked car at the Legal Metrology office behind the city police commissioner‘s office in broad daylight on Saturday . The victim, Lakshmeesh V., 36, a resident of Medahalli, had gone to the Mahadevapura Canara Bank branch to pay the home loan EMI. Since the staff asked him for the copy of the PAN card, he came out with the cash and put it in the dashboard of his car. He later went with his friend Rajesh went to Legal Metrology office for some work . Advertisement Advertisement It was around 1.45 p.m. when the duo came out within five minutes and saw a man breaking the windshield of the car and making away with the packet containing the cash from the dash board. Lakshmeesh and Rajesh shouted for help and gave chase, but the man got onto the bike of the associate who was waiting and escaped. Lakshmeesh later filed a complaint with the police who found that the few CCTV cameras installed in and around the government office buildings were defunct. However, some CCTV cameras at a private building caught some images of the accused based on which the police are trying to identify them. The police suspect that the accused had followed Lakshmeesh from the bank and stole the cash when the car was parked at the Legal Metrology office situated few yards away from the city police commissioner office.

