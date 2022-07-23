Karnataka

Two men rob cash from a parked car behind police commissioner’s office in Bengaluru

Around 1.45 p.m., the complainant saw a man breaking the windshield of the car and snatching the packet containing the cash from the dash board. | Photo Credit: For representation only
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 23, 2022 21:04 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 10:18 IST

The Vidhana Soudha police have stepped up the investigation to track down two bikers who stole ₹4.5 lakh cash from a parked car at the Legal Metrology office behind the city police commissioner‘s office in broad daylight on Saturday .

The victim, Lakshmeesh V., 36, a resident of Medahalli, had gone to the Mahadevapura Canara Bank branch to pay the home loan EMI. Since the staff asked him for the copy of the PAN card, he came out with the cash and put it in the dashboard of his car. He later went with his friend Rajesh went to Legal Metrology office for some work .

It was around 1.45 p.m. when the duo came out within five minutes and saw a man breaking the windshield of the car and making away with the packet containing the cash from the dash board. Lakshmeesh and Rajesh shouted for help and gave chase, but the man got onto the bike of the associate who was waiting and escaped.

