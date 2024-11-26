Two men from Bihar held for illegal possession of pistols

The Hulimavu police on Wednesday arrested two men from Bihar who had country-made pistols and live cartridges illegally with them.

The accused were identified as Vidya Sahani, 35, and his elder brother, Prem Sahani, 41.

The police were conducting vehicle checks on NICE road when they intercepted a two-wheeler at around 8.30 p.m. The men, who were riding the two-wheeler, were asked to produce the vehicle documents. But they did not have the papers. Then the police checked their bag and found two 9-mm calibre country-made pistols and four live cartridges.

A probe revealed that Vidya Sahani is a habitual offender. He was involved in four criminal cases, including two gun-running and two robberies, in Bihar. He had jumped the bail and had come to take shelter with his brother, Prem, who was working as a plumber in the city and living here for the past 15 years.

The police said that the accused sourced the weapons from his contacts in Bihar, and he was looking for prospective clients to sell the weapons in the city.

The police booked the duo under the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, and remanded them in judicial custody.

