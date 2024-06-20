ADVERTISEMENT

Two men found dead with gun shot wounds in Hassan

Published - June 20, 2024 02:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

When police reached the spot, one person was lying on the ground while the other was inside the car

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of two persons were found at Hoysala Nagar in Hassan on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Two people were found dead as a result of gun shot wounds at Hoysala Nagar in Hassan in Karnataka on June 20. Police were trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. They suspect that one person shot at the other before turning the gun on himself. 

The incident happened around 12.30 p.m. According to other residents of the locality, two people were seen discussing a vacant site. Later, they neighbours heard gunshots, and they informed the police.

When police reached the spot, one person was lying on the ground while the other was inside the car. The police cordoned off the area.

When police reached the spot, one person was lying on the ground while the other was inside the car. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha informed mediapersons that, as per the preliminary investigation, one person shot the other dead before turning the weapon on himself. A weapon had been found at the spot.

“They came here around 12.30 p.m. The car is registered in Mysuru. We are trying to ascertain their identities. The forensic science team has reached the spot. We can share more information only after further investigation,” she said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

