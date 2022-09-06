Two men electrocuted

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men were electrocuted when they were trying to replace damaged tin sheets on the roof of a shed in Sulga village in Belagavi district on Monday.

A 60-year-old auto driver from Benakanahalli Vilas Gopal Agasgekar and 25-year-old Vinayak Krishna Kalkaamkar of Sulga were trying to repair the roof by changing some sheets.

The sheet came in contact with a live wire and they received electric shock and were electrocuted. They died on the spot.

It may be recalled that volunteers of a helpline emergency rescue foundation had saved the life of Vilas Agasgekar when he was suffering from COVID-19 last year.