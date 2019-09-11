Two men drowned in the Tungabhadra

Two men, both aged 27, were drowned in the backwaters of the Tungabhadra near Danapur village of Hosapete taluk in Ballari district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as D.K. Basavaraj and Harish. The incident took place when the two got into a coracle and jumped off it into the water after the coracle lost balance due to strong winds. The police recovered the bodies.

A case has been registered at the Mariyammanahalli Police Station.