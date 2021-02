Belagavi

13 February 2021 01:11 IST

Two men died and another was injured when two trucks collided near Kittur in Belagavi district on Friday evening.

Kudleppa Nellur (42) and Yallappa Ghorpade (52) died on the spot. Rakesh Kumar (35), who was badly injured, has been shifted to the District Hospital in Belagavi.

A case has been registered, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising