Two members of inter-district gang arrested, jewellery worth ₹14.70 lakh recovered

The Kalaburagi District Police have arrested two members of an inter-district robber gang and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth ₹14.70 lakh from them, Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu has said.

Mr. Srinivasulu, addressing presspersons here on Monday, said that teams led by Circle Inspector of Police Chandrashekar Tigadi, Jagdevappa Pala and Nataraj Lade, spread a dragnet and arrested Rafeeq Abdul Gani Inamdar of Ganwar village in Jewargi taluk and Mohammad Majeed Khaja of Yateemkhana locality here and recovered 170 grams of gold ornaments, 280 grams of silver ornaments, ₹1.05 lakh in cash and a motorcycle from them.

A complaint was lodged at the Shahabad Police Station by Abdul Razak Bagodi of Martur village saying that some men broke into his house and made away with gold ornaments worth ₹3.95 lakh.

The police then arrested Rafeeq Abdul who was involved in more than 11 robberies in parts of Shahabad, Wadi, Chittapur and Kalgi and during interrogation, the police gathered information that the accused was involved in 30 robbery cases in Kalaburagi and surrounding districts.

