ADVERTISEMENT

Two members of inter-district gang arrested, jewellery worth ₹14.70 lakh recovered

Published - October 07, 2024 08:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Police on Monday going through the gold and silver ornaments they recovered from two inter-district robbers in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalaburagi District Police have arrested two members of an inter-district robber gang and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth ₹14.70 lakh from them, Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srinivasulu, addressing presspersons here on Monday, said that teams led by Circle Inspector of Police Chandrashekar Tigadi, Jagdevappa Pala and Nataraj Lade, spread a dragnet and arrested Rafeeq Abdul Gani Inamdar of Ganwar village in Jewargi taluk and Mohammad Majeed Khaja of Yateemkhana locality here and recovered 170 grams of gold ornaments, 280 grams of silver ornaments, ₹1.05 lakh in cash and a motorcycle from them.

A complaint was lodged at the Shahabad Police Station by Abdul Razak Bagodi of Martur village saying that some men broke into his house and made away with gold ornaments worth ₹3.95 lakh.

The police then arrested Rafeeq Abdul who was involved in more than 11 robberies in parts of Shahabad, Wadi, Chittapur and Kalgi and during interrogation, the police gathered information that the accused was involved in 30 robbery cases in Kalaburagi and surrounding districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US