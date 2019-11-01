Two mass marriage ceremonies in Muzrai temples in 2020

For the first time, ‘A’ grade temples in Karnataka coming under the Muzrai Department will hold mass marriages for Hindu couples. The weddings will be held on April 26 and May 24, 2020, according to a circular issued by the department.

Besides an eight-gram gold mangalsutra costing around ₹40,000, cash awards of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 will be given to each bride and bridegroom, respectively, for the purchase of wedding clothes and other needs, Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary told presspersons on Thursday.

The department has come out with a 24-point guideline for conducting weddings in temples. Both the bride and the bridegroom will have to bring parents or guardians to the temple on the day of wedding. There is no income limit for registration. A list of couples registered will be notified 30 days before the date of marriage. Temple authorities will provide lunch for all the attendees.

The Minister said the department expects about 1,000 couples to register on both days. The Dharmika Parishat, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of each district, is to make the arrangements with the temple authorities for conducting the weddings.

The estimated cost of the effort is ₹5.5 crore. The department has not yet given name to the programme, the Minister said.

He said ‘A’ grade temples such as Sri Mookambika temple in Kollur, Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel, Kukke Subramanya temple, Sri Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, and Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud, which have been generating sufficient revenue, would arrange the weddings using money from their own funds.