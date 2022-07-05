Karnataka

Two Malaysian firms ink pact worth ₹32,200 crore in Karnataka

Two Malaysian companies on Tuesday signed an MoU with the State government for investing ₹32,200 crore in Karnataka.

Petronas Hydrogen and Continental India signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru.

Petronas Hydrogen will invest ₹31,200 crore in renewable energy unit near Mangaluru that is expected to generate jobs for about 3,000 persons. Continental India will invest ₹1,000 crore through Foreign Direct Investment to set up its Research and Development Centre that is expected to generate about 6,000 jobs. .

Mr. Bommai told the representatives of the two firms to ensure that the MoUs are implemented within the timeframe.


