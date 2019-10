Two long-distance trains given halt at Kundapur

The Railways has decided to provide halt for two long-distance trains, Kochuveli-Sri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Weekly Express (from October 20) and Ernakulam-Pune-Ernakulam (via Panvel) Bi-weekly Express (from October 22), at Kundapur on an experimental basis for six months.

Rail patrons in Kundapur and surrounding areas have been demanding halt for these two trains as many natives of the region have settled down in Pune and Sri Ganganagar areas.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. here said train no. 16312, Kochuveli-Sri Ganganagar Weekly Express would arrive at Kundapur at 6.36 a.m. during monsoon (till October 31) and at 6.48 a.m. during non-monsoon (from November 1). Train no. 16311 Sri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Weekly Express would arrive Kundapur at 1.28 p.m. during monsoon and at 11.26 a.m. during non-monsoon.

Train no 22149 Ernakulam Jn.-Pune Jn. Bi-weekly Express would arrive at Kundapur at 2.12 p.m. during monsoon and at 2.02 p.m. during non-monsoon. Train no. 22150, Pune Jn.-Ernakulam Jn. Bi-weekly Express would arrive at Kundapur at 11.20 a.m. during monsoon and at 9.02 a.m. during non-monsoon, the release added.