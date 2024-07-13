Two liver transplants conducted in a day at Prabhakar Kore Hospital

KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi has given a new lease of life to two persons by successfully conducting two liver transplant operations on a single day.

The two liver transplantation surgeries were taken up on a single day when two liver donations happened on the same day.

First case

The first liver was donated by a family at SDM hospital in Dharwad where a 60-year-old person was declared brain dead by doctors. His immediate family donated his liver and kidneys. A team of liver transplant surgeons, led by Sudarshan Chaugale, got the liver from Dharwad to Belagavi through the green corridor in an hour with the help of the district administration and police department.

Subsequently, liver transplantation surgery was performed on a 63-year-old male patient from Mangaluru who had registered for liver transplantation at the hospital.

Second case

The second liver donation was done by the family of a 21-year-old male patient from Muragod (Saundatti taluk) admitted at Prabhakar Kore Hospital who was declared brain dead after he sustained a fall. After his family members consented for organ donation, the second liver transplantation was done on a 50-year-old policeman from Bagalkot. His transplant surgery took many hours and he required specialised ICU care.

Four liver transplant surgeons, a specialised team of anaesthesiologists, a large group of specialised nursing staff and trained coordinators were involved in successfully conducting two liver transplants on the day. “It is the first time that two such surgeries were performed on a single day in this part of the country,” said Chief Gastroenterologist at Prabhakar Kore Hospital Santosh Hajare said.

“Both the surgeries were carried out on June 27 and post-transplant, both the patients are doing well and are out of the ICU. They will be discharged in a few days,” he added.

