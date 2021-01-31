Two lithium battery plants to come up in Karnataka

Two lithium battery manufacturing plants will be started in the State with the objective of promoting e-vehicles and reducing air pollution, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan here on Saturday.
He launched an e-vehicle rally, organised by the Rotary Club, at the Vidhana Soudha and said two units would be established in the Hubballi region and in Chickballapur district.
The State government had, in December last year, cleared an investment proposal of Elest Pvt. Ltd. (₹14,255 crore) on 85 acres in Hubballi-Dharwad to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing unit. It also cleared an investment of ₹6,339 crore on 88 acres in Hubballi-Dharwad to set up units of lithium ion batteries, which are commonly used for electric vehicles.
The government has also cleared an investment of ₹1,825 crore from Hyunet company in Bageppalli taluk of Chickballapur district for the establishment of a lithium battery and electric vehicles plant.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath