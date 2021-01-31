Two lithium battery plants to come up in Karnataka

Two lithium battery manufacturing plants will be started in the State with the objective of promoting e-vehicles and reducing air pollution, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan here on Saturday.

He launched an e-vehicle rally, organised by the Rotary Club, at the Vidhana Soudha and said two units would be established in the Hubballi region and in Chickballapur district.

The State government had, in December last year, cleared an investment proposal of Elest Pvt. Ltd. (₹14,255 crore) on 85 acres in Hubballi-Dharwad to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing unit. It also cleared an investment of ₹6,339 crore on 88 acres in Hubballi-Dharwad to set up units of lithium ion batteries, which are commonly used for electric vehicles.

The government has also cleared an investment of ₹1,825 crore from Hyunet company in Bageppalli taluk of Chickballapur district for the establishment of a lithium battery and electric vehicles plant.