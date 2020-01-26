Two leopard sightings at Chandragiri cause alarm

Two leopards were spotted at Chandragiri in Shravanabelgola, a pilgrimage centre in Channarayapatna taluk, on Friday, leaving residents in a state of fear. Some people captured the movements on their phones and these video clips are now doing the rounds. Hundreds of people from different places visit Shravanabelgola every day. The number of tourists on weekends is higher.

Last year, ahead of Mahamastakabhisheka, leopards were spotted at Chandragiri.

Then, the Forest Department had placed cages and captured them. Chandragiri is the place where the Jain saint Bhadrabahu and his disciples including Chandragupta Mourya are believed to have spent his last days.

‘Exercise caution’

When The Hindu contacted Sivaram Banu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, on Saturday, he said cages had been kept with baits around Chandragiri to capture them. “Leopards are normally shy animals. They do not come out of their places. However, we have been making public announcements on the need to be careful,” he said.