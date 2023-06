June 18, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

Two lecturers of a private college at Nitte in Karkala taluk of Udupi district drowned in Tunga River at Thirthamattur in Tirthahalli taluk on June 18.

The deceased have been identified as Punith, 38, and Balaji, 36. They were on a trip to the place.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that one body had been retrieved from water. Further probe is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT