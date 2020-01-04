Two lawyers die in separate incidents

Two lawyers who had attended the advocates’ day programme held here on Friday night died in separate incidents. While L.G. Gangadhar, 50, died in a road mishap, Mallikarjuna, 29, died of cardiac arrest.

Mallikarjuna was also an acclaimed singer, and Veeragase and theatre artist. After rendering the song ‘Kaanada kadalige hambaliside mana’ at the advocates’ day programme, he rushed to a private hospital in the city owing to chest and abdominal pain. He was admitted there for treatment. At 5 a.m. on Saturday, he suffered cardiac arrest and died.

After the conclusion of the programme, Mr. Gangadhar had started towards the house of his father-in-law in Bhadravathi. Near Nidige, the car he was driving rammed a truck that was parked on the roadside and then a tree.

Gangadhar, who sustained serious injuries on the forehead, chest and midriff, died on the spot. The front portion of the car was completely smashed under the impact of the collision.

A condolence meeting was held under the aegis of the Bar Association in Shivamogga on Saturday morning. Lawyers remained off court proceedings as a mark of respect for the deceased.