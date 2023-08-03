ADVERTISEMENT

Two labourers run over by goods vehicle

August 03, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two contract labourers were killed after a goods vehicle carrying fruit load ran over them in Hebbagodi on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish, 28, from Bihar and Manoj Kumar, 30, from Tamil Nadu. The duo was working as contract labourers at Biocon and walking on the footpath to go to an eatery during lunch break.

The truck driver heading to Tamil Nadu to deliver the fruit load lost control and went onto the footpath and ran over them. The two were crushed to death and the fruit load was scattered on the road, causing chaos . The Hebbagodi police rushed to the spot and arrested the driver and seized the truck before shifting the dead to the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The road is usually crowded at the time with schoolchildren and office staff moving around during lunch break. However, the accident occurred half an hour before this. Otherwise, the casualties could have been more,” a police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US