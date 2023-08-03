Two labourers run over by goods vehicle

August 03, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Bengaluru

Two contract labourers were killed after a goods vehicle carrying fruit load ran over them in Hebbagodi on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish, 28, from Bihar and Manoj Kumar, 30, from Tamil Nadu. The duo was working as contract labourers at Biocon and walking on the footpath to go to an eatery during lunch break.

The truck driver heading to Tamil Nadu to deliver the fruit load lost control and went onto the footpath and ran over them. The two were crushed to death and the fruit load was scattered on the road, causing chaos . The Hebbagodi police rushed to the spot and arrested the driver and seized the truck before shifting the dead to the hospital.

“The road is usually crowded at the time with schoolchildren and office staff moving around during lunch break. However, the accident occurred half an hour before this. Otherwise, the casualties could have been more,” a police officer said.