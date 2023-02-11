HamberMenu
Two labourers killed in wall collapse

February 11, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two labourers were killed while one escaped narrowly with minor injuries when a part of the wall of a three-storeyed old building they were demolishing, collapsed on them in Mahalakshmi Layout on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Imanullah, 33, and Sirajulla, 40, both from North India. According to the police the victims and the JCB were engaged in demolishing the old structure situated on 10th Cross behind Rajajinagar metro station .

While the duo was working, a part of the wall collapsed burying them under a heap of debris at around 4.30 pm. Though others immediately rushed to their help, it took time before the debris could be cleared and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital. By then they had succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The police have shifted the bodies for post mortem and waiting to record the statement of the family members. They have taken up a case of causing death due to negligence against the owner of the house and the contractors for further investigation.

