Two labourers killed in wall collapse

December 29, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two labourers, including a woman, were killed when a part of the compound wall of the MEG Officers Colony collapsed on them in Bharati Nagar Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ashamma, 21, a native of Challakere in Chitradurga district, and Akram Ul Haq, 22, from West Bengal.

They were working on the repair and painting of the colony compound wall. A portion of the wall collapsed around 6.30 p.m. Ashamma was declared brought to dead to the hospital, while Akram succumbed while undergoing treatment a few minutes later.

Bheemashankar S. Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said, the compound wall repair work was given to a private contractor. A huge tree adjacent to the compound leaned on it and had weakened the wall. We suspect that the soil surrounding the compound wall was loose or the wall itself was weak leading to its collapse.

Ashamma was recently married and was living with her husband in the city. After learning about the incident, her husband, who was riding on his bike in a hurry, met with an accident. Luckily, there was no risk to his life. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital for injuries. “We are yet to receive a complaint about the incident. We will take necessary action based on the complaint,” Mr. Guled said.