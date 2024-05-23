ADVERTISEMENT

Two labourers killed in explosion

Published - May 23, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two labourers who were among three who had sustained severe burns in an explosion at a factory in Dabaspete industrial area on Tuesday succumbed. The deceased are Ashok Kumar, 49, from Bihar and Mukesh Kumar, 33, from Odisha. The injured Susheel Kumar is being treated in Victoria Hospital and is said to be out of danger.

According to the police, the three persons were working near the furnace at the S.K. Steel factory when there was an explosion. They were severely injured and shifted to Victoria Hospital, where the two succumbed on Friday. The Dabaspete police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the management of the factory and issued notices to them to appear before them for questioning.

