GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two labourers killed in explosion

Published - May 23, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two labourers who were among three who had sustained severe burns in an explosion at a factory in Dabaspete industrial area on Tuesday succumbed. The deceased are Ashok Kumar, 49, from Bihar and Mukesh Kumar, 33, from Odisha. The injured Susheel Kumar is being treated in Victoria Hospital and is said to be out of danger.

According to the police, the three persons were working near the furnace at the S.K. Steel factory when there was an explosion. They were severely injured and shifted to Victoria Hospital, where the two succumbed on Friday. The Dabaspete police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the management of the factory and issued notices to them to appear before them for questioning.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.