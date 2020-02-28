KarnatakaMangaluru 28 February 2020 15:39 IST
Two labourers killed as earth caves in
Two labourers died and one was injured after a portion of earth caved in during construction of retaining wall of a building in Karangalpady near Bunts Hostel on Friday.
The mishap took place at around 1 p.m. when six labourers were working. “There was a a huge sound and two workers got trapped in the mud,” said Umesh, who was working on the third floor of the building. “It all happened in a matter of a few seconds,” he said. Three managed to escape while one injured his hand while coming out, eyewitnesses said. Fire and Emergency Services personnel recovered the bodies.
