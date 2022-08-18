Two KRS party workers hurt in stone pelting

They had gathered in Holenarasipur to protest against the police over attack on a partyman

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 18, 2022 21:48 IST

Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party workers garland a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Holenarasipur before taking out a protest march against the police on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed for some time at Holenarasipur on Thursday when stones were thrown at workers of the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) party. Two workers of KRS party suffered injuries. Four vehicles, including two police vans, were damaged in the incident.

Around 200 workers of KRS party, led by its founder Ravi Krishna Reddy, were in Holenarasipur to protest against the police alleging that they had instigated a mob to attack a party worker for questioning corruption. As they reached the town, a group of local people, gathered around the party workers alleging that their party worker had assaulted a local resident recently. Some of them threw stones at the KRS workers. Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and Additional Superintendent of Police Thammaiah dispersed the mob and brought the situation under control.

Earlier, KRS workers took out a march in the city after garlanding statues of B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. They alleged that police officers had instigated a mob against the local party worker who had raised his voice against corruption.

Mr. Ravi Krishna Reddy, addressing the protesters, said the party would continue its fight against corruption and encourage honest people to join politics. He alleged that the police officers in Holenarasipur were dancing to the tunes of local politicians.

Further, he said that Holenarasipur got attention across the country because of H.D. Deve Gowda who came from a humble background and became Prime Minister. “This is the beauty and greatness of our democracy. If our party comes to power we will set up a centre for advancing democracy in Mr. Gowda’s name,” he said.

