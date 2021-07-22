Karnataka

Two KRRS leaders killed, one hurt in road accident

Two prominent leaders of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) were killed and another injured in an accident at Ramanahalli near Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.

They met with the accident while returning after a programme organised by KRRS to commemorate farmer-martyrs at Naragunda in Dharwad district. The deceased are G.T. Ramaswamy, 72, vice-president of the sangha, and Ramanna, 65, working president. Ravi Kiran Poonacha of Bantwal taluk suffered serious injuries. Their car hit a tree. The injured were shifted to the district hospital, where the two succumbed to injuries.Ramaswamy, who served in the army, had been a government officer and took voluntary retirement. He had been active in the Raitha Sanga for the last few years. He was a resident of Hassan district. Ramanna, a native of Channapatna, was with the Raitha Sangha for the last four decades. The Chikkamagaluru Traffic Police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 10:54:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-krrs-leaders-killed-one-hurt-in-road-accident/article35477424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY