Two killed while cleaning STP pit at sweet-making unit in Dabaspet

Published - November 01, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two contract labourers working at a sweet-making unit of a reputed retail sweet meat stall in the city were killed when they got into a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to clean it on the outskirts of the city in Dabaspet on Thursday night. 

The deceased have been identified as Lingaraju, 27, and Naveen, 26, both hailing from Madhugiri, Tumakuru district. They were working at a factory of the Bengaluru-based retail sweet store in Dabaspet.

The workers were trying to clean the STP. Sources said Lingaraju first got into the STP pit, which was around 18 feet deep. He soon started coughing and suffocating. Naveen also got into the pit to save him and pull him out. However, in a short period, both went silent. They were later pulled out of the pit but had died. Police suspect that they died inhaling poisonous gasses in the STP pit. 

C.K. Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural District, who visited the spot on Thursday night, said Bengaluru-based Asha Sweets owned the factory unit. “Preliminary investigation suggests that neither prescribed norms for the STP nor the standard operating procedure to clean it followed. The two who got into the 18-foot-deep pit to clean the STP were not given any safety gear. We have booked both the owner of Asha Sweets and the contractor who was in charge for the deaths,” he said. 

A case has been registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 and The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. 

Published - November 01, 2024 09:00 pm IST

