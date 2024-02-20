Two killed, two injured in accident in Kolar

February 20, 2024 03:39 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - Bengaluru

Two persons were killed and two injured when a speeding private bus crashed into an electric poles-laden tractor at Nagalapura gate on NH 75 on the outskirts of Kolar on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Papu and Sujai, were ferrying the poles in the tractor and the driver, without any indicator, tried to take a U-turn at Nagalapura gate. A private bus carrying passengers crashed into the tractor.

As a result, the driver and passenger in the tractor were killed. Two passengers in the bus sustained grievous injuries while the others escaped with minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passers-by rushed to help and shifted the injured to a private hospital where they are being treated.

The Kolar rural police have registered a case of rash and negligence driving and death due to negligence against both the drivers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.