Two killed, two injured in accident in Kolar

February 20, 2024 03:39 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - Bengaluru

Two persons were killed and two injured when a speeding private bus crashed into an electric poles-laden tractor at Nagalapura gate on NH 75 on the outskirts of Kolar on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Papu and Sujai, were ferrying the poles in the tractor and the driver, without any indicator, tried to take a U-turn at Nagalapura gate. A private bus carrying passengers crashed into the tractor.

As a result, the driver and passenger in the tractor were killed. Two passengers in the bus sustained grievous injuries while the others escaped with minor injuries.

Passers-by rushed to help and shifted the injured to a private hospital where they are being treated.

The Kolar rural police have registered a case of rash and negligence driving and death due to negligence against both the drivers.