Two killed, two injured as car rams lorry

The mangled remains of the car that collided with the lorry near Kudremukh curve in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Friday.

Two youths died on the spot and two suffered injuries when their car rammed a lorry in the early hours of Friday on the Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway at Kudremukh Curve, Bheemanala Cross, near Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The deceased were identified as Santosh B. Natiker (24) of Aland check-post locality and Roshan E. Dargi (20) of Bheem Nagar.

Shrishail M. Hiremath, driver, and Saurav A. Chinchore of Aland town, who have suffered grievous injuries, have been shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi and Solapur, respectively.

The deceased persons were on their way to Kalaburagi from Humnabad in Bidar district.

Kamalapur Police have registered a case.

