Two killed, two injured as car rams lorry

Two youths died on the spot and two suffered injuries when their car rammed a lorry in the early hours of Friday on the Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway at Kudremukh Curve, Bheemanala Cross, near Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The deceased were identified as Santosh B. Natiker (24) of Aland check-post locality and Roshan E. Dargi (20) of Bheem Nagar.

Shrishail M. Hiremath, driver, and Saurav A. Chinchore of Aland town, who have suffered grievous injuries, have been shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi and Solapur, respectively.

The deceased persons were on their way to Kalaburagi from Humnabad in Bidar district.

Kamalapur Police have registered a case.