ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, two injured as a truck crashes into a roadside hotel near Chintamani

Published - September 05, 2024 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chintamani police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving against the driver, who fled the scene

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a truck heading from Chintamani to Kolar lost control and crashed into a roadside hotel, killing two and injuring two more, on September 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The cashier and cook of a roadside hotel were killed and two customers injured when a stone-laden truck crashed into a roadside hotel on Chintamani-Srinivasapura Road on Thursday (September 5, 2024) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Shivananda, 62, and Shantha Kumar, 53. The injured Shrinivasa Babu and Murali have been admitted to hospital and are being treated in an Intensive Care Unit. Their condition is said to be critical.

The driver of a truck heading from Chintamani to Kolar lost control and crashed into a roadside hotel, killing two and injuring two more, on September 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The truck was heading from Chintamani to Kolar when the driver lost control and crashed into the roadside hotel. The truck toppled as the walls crumbled and the roof of the hotel fell on the truck. While there were many people standing near the hotel and an adjacent shop, they all jumped to safety.

The driver of the truck soon fled the scene, as people rushed to help the victims. The Chintamani police arrived at the spot and registered a case against the unidentified truck driver for causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving. Since the road is in good condition, the police suspect that the driver might have lost control due to rash driving or dozed off due to fatigue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US