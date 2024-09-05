GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed, two injured as a truck crashes into a roadside hotel near Chintamani

The Chintamani police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving against the driver, who fled the scene

Published - September 05, 2024 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The driver of a truck heading from Chintamani to Kolar lost control and crashed into a roadside hotel, killing two and injuring two more, on September 5, 2024.

| Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The cashier and cook of a roadside hotel were killed and two customers injured when a stone-laden truck crashed into a roadside hotel on Chintamani-Srinivasapura Road on Thursday (September 5, 2024) morning.

The deceased have been identified as Shivananda, 62, and Shantha Kumar, 53. The injured Shrinivasa Babu and Murali have been admitted to hospital and are being treated in an Intensive Care Unit. Their condition is said to be critical.

The driver of a truck heading from Chintamani to Kolar lost control and crashed into a roadside hotel, killing two and injuring two more, on September 5, 2024.

The driver of a truck heading from Chintamani to Kolar lost control and crashed into a roadside hotel, killing two and injuring two more, on September 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The truck was heading from Chintamani to Kolar when the driver lost control and crashed into the roadside hotel. The truck toppled as the walls crumbled and the roof of the hotel fell on the truck. While there were many people standing near the hotel and an adjacent shop, they all jumped to safety.

The driver of the truck soon fled the scene, as people rushed to help the victims. The Chintamani police arrived at the spot and registered a case against the unidentified truck driver for causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving. Since the road is in good condition, the police suspect that the driver might have lost control due to rash driving or dozed off due to fatigue.

