Two killed, one injured in road accident 

The mangled remains of the car that collided with a tanker on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Two men died on the spot and another was injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a tanker on Kalaburagi-Shahbad Road, on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Amit D. Subedar and 24-year-old Adarsh B. Biradar, both residents of Karuneshwar Nagar.

Mahantesh M. Bilgundi who suffered severe injuries has been shifted to hospital.

The men reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed the tanker. The car overturned, killing two of them on the spot.

Traffic Police Station-ll have registered a case.