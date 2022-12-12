Two killed in two road accidents

December 12, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two riders have died in two accidents reported from Yadrami taluk and Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district.

A 25-year-old youth died on the spot after the motorcycle he was travelling in skidded on the Karkihalli-Yalgod stretch in Yadrami taluk on Sunday. The deceased Sharangowda Shantgowda Patil was a resident of Karkihalli.

In the other incident, a 35-year-old man died on spot after his motorcyce collided with another motorcycle near Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk. The deceased identified as Mahadevappa Bheemraya Kambar was a resident of Hullur.

