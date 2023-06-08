HamberMenu
Two killed in separate road accidents

June 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A private firm employee was killed and his wife sustained injuries when they slipped from a moving private bus at Kamakshipalya bus stop on Magadi main road on Thursday.

Umesh L.G., 46, and his wife, Shivamma, 38, were heading to Majestic at Kamakshipalya bus stop and tried to board the bus. However, the bus moved while they are about to get in. The couple lost balance and came under the wheels. The driver along with other passengers rushed the injured couple to a nearby private hospital, where Umesh succumbed on Thursday.

The Kamakshipalya traffic police have booked driver Gangaraju for death due to negligence.

In another incident, a 33-year-old staff of a brewery company was killed when a speeding goods vehicle knocked down his motorcycle at Doddabele junction in Kengeri on Wednesday.

Janardhana was returning home from work when the incident took place. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later.

The Kengeri traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the goods vehicle driver.

