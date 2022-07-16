Two killed in separate cases

Two youths were killed in two separate incidents on Saturday.

Jaweed Khan, 25, who has a shop servicing and selling CCTV cameras, was rushed to a hospital in Shivajinagar with a stab wound in his neck and died on Saturday morning. Minutes before that, he was seen arguing with a couple who lived on rent on the third floor of the same building, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East) said.

The police have detained the couple on the third floor and are questioning them. Sources said Khan was in love with the woman on the third floor, but she had married another man recently. However, Khan had still been pursuing her and barged into their house on Saturday morning and had a tiff with them. In the melee, he is suspected to have been stabbed, the police said. “The stab wound may have damaged a major nerve in the neck, leading to his death,” Mr. Guled said.

In another incident, Prajwal, 21, was rushed to a private hospital with injuries caused by two other youths, who fled from the scene. Prajwal later succumbed to the injuries. The Baiyappanahalli police registered a murder case and have detained three youths in connection.

Prajwal, a resident of Nagashettyhalli, was allegedly harassing the sister of one of the suspects, now detained. On Friday night, Prajwal was allegedly teasing the girl near Baiyappanahalli Railway Station and the suspect reportedly turned up with two of his friends and beat up Prajwal with sticks and iron rods. They shifted him to a private hospital and fled from the scene. Prajwal died on Saturday morning, the police said.