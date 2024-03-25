GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed in separate accidents

March 25, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old truck driver was killed on the spot when the vehicle he was driving crashed into an under-construction metro pillar on Ballari road under Chikkajala police station limits on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sajid Khan, 44, a native of Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, he was driving in a rash manner and crashed into the metro pillar. The impact of the accident was so high that the front portion of the truck was mangled and he was killed on the spot. The Chikkajala traffic police roped in a crane to pull the mangled truck and cleared the road.

In another incident, a 19-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after he lost control and crashed into a roadside tree near Challahalli on the outskirts of Yelahanka on Saturday.

The deceased Yogesh, a native of Doddaballapura and working in a private firm, was returning home from work. The impact of the accident was so high that the bike weas damaged completely and Yogesh was killed on the spot.

The Rajanukunte police have registered a case of self accident and are investigating further.

