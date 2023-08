Two killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

August 16, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two persons were killed in an accident involving two bikes on Tuesday night at Marutinagar road near Kengeri. The deceased have been identified as Raksha, 21, a preschool teacher, and Narasappa, 51, a lecturer in a government college.

The police said Raksha and her friend Chandan were travelling towards KLE hospital when Narasappa’s bike collided head-on. Chandan, who suffered injuries, is being treated at a private hospital. A case has been registered at Kengeri traffic police station.