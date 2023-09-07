Two killed in road accident

September 07, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two people were killed when the scooter they were riding on crashed into a goods vehicle parked on the roadside without a tail lamp on NICE road on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Chandragowda, 43, a native of T. Narasipura and working in a private firm, and his relative Abhilasha, 26. The duo while returning from work and passed by Naganagowda bridge on NICE road when the accident happened.

Mahesh failed to notice the truck parked without indicators and crashed into it. The duo sustained severe head injuries and rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared them as brought dead. The police said the truck driver had gone for a break when the incident occurred. The Talaghattapura police have registered a case against the truck driver for further investigations.