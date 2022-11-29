  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Valencia shrugs off injury, starts

Two killed in road accident

November 29, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two motorcycle riders were killed when a speeding goods van collided with their bike near Lakshmipura gate on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

Rakesh, 22, and his friend Pratap, 28, from Balepura village, were returning home after meeting friends when the accident occurred. Due to the impact of the hit, the bike got stuck under the truck and dragged for a few yards, killing the duo on the spot.

The van driver escaped after abandoning the vehicle. The Vishwanathapura police are conducting the investigation.

