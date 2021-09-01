Two killed in road accident

HUBBALLI

01 September 2021 20:55 IST

Two men were killed after a goods vehicle hit their motorcycle on the national highway at Belur near Dharwad on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Madiwaleppa Basappa Pujar and Mahadev Sahadevappa Lakkannavar, both residents of Belur village. Both were killed on the spot.

The Garag Station Police shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital in Dharwad. They have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising