Two killed in road accident near Bilikere

Two persons were killed when two cars collided with each other near Bilikere on Mysuru-Hunsur highway on Monday. The dead, who have been identified as Vinay Kumar and Mohan Kumar, were proceeding to Bylakuppe from Mysuru when the car in which they were travelling collided with another car heading towards Mysuru from Madikeri near Bilikere.

Confirming the mishap, Bilikere police said there were five ocupants in the car proceeding towards Mysuru from Madikeri and all of them escaped with minor injuries.

In the crash, Vinay Kumar and Mohan Kumar died on the spot while the police, which rushed to the spot after receiving information, shifted the injured to K R Hospital in Mysuru. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.