January 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Hassan

Two people including an Assistant Engineer of MESCOM died in an accident at Makanahalli in Ajjampura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in the early hours of Saturday, January 21.

Kiran Kumar K.S., 32, Assistant Engineer of Shivani Section was on the way to Ajjampura from Tarikere with his friend Nagaraj, 40. Both died as the car they were travelling by hit a tree. It is said that Kiran Kumar’s marriage was scheduled for next month.

Ajjampura Police have registered the case.