A motorcyclist and pillion rider were killed on the spot, reportedly after an unidentified vehicle ran over them on Hubballi-Dharwad Bypass Road near Nekar Nagar in Hubballi late on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Anand Naikar, 34, and Iranna Badiger, 36, residents of Astkatti village in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district. They were riding towards Gabbur when another vehicle ran over them, police sources said.

The Hubballi South Traffic Police have registered a case.

